1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

"How can they have that many fans?" American Pop Star Wonders About BTS

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter @charlieputh(left), Youtube Screenshot(right)

Photo from Twitter @charlieputh(left), Youtube Screenshot(right)

Even to a pop star from America, BTS's popularity is something to be envious of. The pop star we are talking about here is Charlie Puth, a popular American singer, and songwriter.

You can be proud of yourselves, ARMYs!

In an interview with a Taiwanese TV show uploaded on May 11 on Youtube, Charlie Puth spoke about BTS. "They are massive. I want that (amount of) social following. They're insane."

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Charlie Puth also knew well about the characteristics of BTS's fandom, ARMY. "When BTS gets nominated for something in American culture, there's like millions of 'let's make them win!' There's like a million retweets and everything," he explained and expressed his envy saying, "It makes me and Shawn Mendes (wonder) like 'How do we get this kind of fan base?'"

Up to the point of May 16, the number of followers on BTS's official Twitter account counts up to 14,714,125. BTS has already become the first-ever Korean figure to earn over 10 million followers on Twitter last November.

Charlie Puth recently released his second album Voicenotes, on May 11. BTS and Charlie Puth are famous for being fans of each other; Puth has even written tweets such as, "I really like BTS's music" and "Yo @BTS_twt...DMs!!"

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT