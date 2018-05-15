1 읽는 중

What's the Thing JISOO and JENNIE of BLACKPINK are Making?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from V live Screenshot

Photo from V live Screenshot

Photo from V live Screenshot

Photo from V live Screenshot

Jennie and Jisoo are into playing with slimes.

Hint: IU made this a trend in Korea!

Six months ago, Jennie and Jisoo uploaded a video titled "What's a Ssslime?" on BLACKPINK's V live channel.

In the released video, Jisoo said "The title is a bit weird but what I wanted to say was 'What is a slime?'" and Jennie said, "I'll do the 'slime broadcast' that I promised."

Photo from V live Screenshot

Photo from V live Screenshot

Photo from V live Screenshot

Photo from V live Screenshot

'Slime' refers to a sticky toy product that has recently been trending around the world, especially being loved by adults.

In Korea, the popularity of slimes increased as IU revealed videos of herself playing them through her Instagram.

While Jisoo said she's a beginner on slimes, Jennie insisted she's an expert. Jennie soon started to show demonstrations.

Photo from V live Screenshot

Photo from V live Screenshot

Photo from V live Screenshot

Photo from V live Screenshot

Slimes are made by mixing glue and detergent. As they are mixed together, the component called borex from glue and detergent form a chained structure, creating viscosity and elasticity.

Jisoo and Jennie made sounds for fans using slimes and made various kinds of slimes, including pearl slimes that IU played with.

Jennie explained, "Slimes are toys that bring comfort to your mind. Some people don't like them, but they are actually very good kids."

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

