EXO's Response to a Child Actress Who Confessed She's an ARMY

중앙일보

입력

Photo from &#39;Happy Together3&#39; Screenshot

Photo from 'Happy Together3' Screenshot

The episode of EXO's Suho being humiliated(?) by a Korean child actress ARMY is drawing attention once again.

She said she's an ARMY in front of EXO

The ARMY who answered "I like BTS more!" to the question "Don't you like EXO?" is the child actress Kim Hwanhee.

Suho and Hwanhee recently reunited in the film Student A, which is waiting for its release in June. At a press conference of Student A held on May 14, Suho said, "When I met Hwanhee for the first time, we had a common interest in idols. She is deeply in love with idol groups these days, so as an idol and an oppa, I tried to become closer with her, by giving information about idols and also telling her I would get signatures for her."

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

About which idol group did Suho give information to Hwanhee? Let's go back to their first encounter.

The two appeared together on KBS 2TV's variety show, Happy Together 3 in 2016. At that time, MC Yoo Jaesuk asked Hwanhee, "Aren't you at the age to like EXO?"

Photo from &#39;Happy Together3&#39; Screenshot

Photo from 'Happy Together3' Screenshot

To this question, she answered, "I really like EXO oppas but I like BTS a bit more." Her honest answer brought laughter to the crowd.

How did EXO members who have had a global fandom for a long time respond to this?

Photo from &#39;Happy Together3&#39; Screenshot

Photo from 'Happy Together3' Screenshot

Suho timidly responded, "I haven't watched The Wailing(the movie starring Hwanhee) yet!" and Chen said, "I liked Hwanhee after watching The Wailing, but now I like Shinae(another child actress) much better!"

Kim Hwanhee is an outstanding child actress who won awards from various film festivals with her impressive acting in The Wailing released in 2016.

The film Student A was released for the first time at the film market of 2018 Cannes Film Festival. Release in Korea is scheduled for June.

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

