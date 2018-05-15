1 읽는 중

What Was The Considerate Campaign Korean ARMYs and Global ARMYs Conducted At the Airport for BTS' Safety?

Photo from Youtube

Global ARMYs have mounted a "Purple Ribbon Campaign" in order to carry out BTS's safe entry at the airport.

Come grab ARMYs' hand, ARMY will protect BTS

BTS arrived at Tom Bradley International Airport at 11 am on May 14 to perform stages on 2018 Billboard Music Award. Compared to their visit in LA last November to attend AMA, larger numbers of ARMYs have welcomed BTS.

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Korean ARMYs and global ARMYs agreed to conduct a "Purple Ribbon Campaign" where fans protect BTS members by creating a fence with purple line and not going over it. With a Korean caption of "come grab ARMY's hand, ARMYs will protect BTS", fans' matured fandom culture has grabbed attention.

From the hashtag #PurpleRibbonARMY on Twitter, it was shown that the purple lines in Korea collapsed a bit. Korean ARMYs have asked US ARMYs to keep their purple line more tightly and fortunately, it was well maintained at Tom Bradley Airport even when BTS showed up at the Arrivals Hall.

With consideration and cooperation of global ARMYs, BTS was able to safely walk their way. Members seemed much comfortable and laid back, and this allowed them to look around their fans more closely than before.

Photo from Twitter

RM, SUGA, JUNGKOOK, and JIN waved their hands to ARMYs, V had his signature 'V' pose and J-HOPE captured the moment with his phone camera. RM had an interview with Dispatch and said, "It feels different in LA. I feel much more nervous and fluttering. Unexpected things occur, and that's what we worry in Billboard. But we'll do our best. Thanks to all who gave us the warm greetings."

J-HOPE even uploaded a photo of himself on an official Twitter that he has safely arrived in LA. The auspicious start of BTS in the US ascribes to ARMYs thoughtful campaign.

Prior to attending 2018 Billboard Music Award as the performers on May 20, BTS will appear on NBC Ellen show and perform Fake Love.

BTS was listed as one of the nominees of Top Social Artist of Billboard for two consecutive years and received 2017's award with overwhelming numbers of votes (3.2 billion votes). It's pretty sure they'll receive this year's award as well.

Photo from Twitter

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

