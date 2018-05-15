1 읽는 중

What's a Manner BLACKPINK ROSÉ Never Forgets When Eating?

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Ever been curious about BLACKPINK members' real personalities? It's impossible for us to know every little detail about them. But at least, we can be sure of the fact that Rosé has brilliant manners in everyday life.

Even in daily life, Rose triggers so much girl crush!

Rosé's thoughtful attitudes could be spotted from a V live broadcast of BLACKPINK that took place at a cafe. In this live broadcast, the four members of BLACKPINK each had a drink in front of them.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

As Lisa took the first sip of her drink, she got something caught in her throat and started to cough. Watching Lisa suffer, Rosé tried to help her out by asking, "Would you like to drink my juice?" However, Lisa couldn't hear Rosé's warm offer and so, Rosé quietly took her juice back to herself.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Moreover, when Jennie asked Rosé if she could try her tiramisu, Rosé fed Jennie, holding her palm close to Jennie's mouth not to spill anything, and as if she's feeding a baby. As Jennie frowned after tasting the tiramisu, Rosé asked in a worried voice, "What's wrong? Does it taste weird? Would you like to spit it out?" She kept on taking care of Jennie by offering her napkins and handing her juice.

Even to Jisoo who was sitting the furthest away from her, Rosé asked if she would like to try the tiramisu.

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Seeing such a tender and sweet manners of Rosé, fans fell in love with her once again, and wrote comments such as "Can I please borrow Park Chae Young(Rosé's Korean name) for a day?", "Rosé is such an angel", "Rosé's usual behavior triggers so much girl crush!".

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

