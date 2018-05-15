BTS Releases Teaser of New Title Track 'FAKE LOVE'… Who's the Strange Guy JUNGKOOK Meets?

Followed by the new album's track list, BTS unveiled a teaser clip of their new title track.

At midnight of May 15, BTS disclosed their teaser of FAKE LOVE, the title song of the group's third full-length album, LOVE YOURSELF: Tear, through their official homepage, fan-sites, and social media.

The released video begins with a scene in which Chopin's Valse op.69-1 "L'adieu" is played in the background, and the members appear one by one, each of them receiving different objects. The video ends as Jungkook, the last one to appear unlocks a door with a key, and encounters a stranger. At the same time, a short piece of lyrics of FAKE LOVE could be heard, raising expectations high for the new album's title song.

The title song FAKE LOVE clearly represents the theme of this album, portraying a story of a man realizing that a fateful love was actually all fake. It is a song in the genre of Emo Hip-hop, in which Grunge Rock guitar sounds and groovy trap beats bring out eccentric melancholy, letting people feel the dark emotions of BTS.

BTS will release their third full-length album LOVE YOURSELF: Tear on May 18, through online streaming sites, and show their first stage of the new song at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20.

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

