사회

Handwritten Letter of BTS V that Made a Nine-Year-Old Boy Cry His Eyes Out

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Ilgan Sports(left), Twitter @BTS_twt(right)

A nine-year-old boy who's an outcast at school was moved to tears after receiving a warm letter from V of BTS.

"I don't have any friends," the boy confessed.

On May 13, a picture of V's handwritten letter and a comment saying "Hope this reaches OO" was uploaded on BTS's official Twitter account.

Prior to this, a letter sent to V from a nine-year boy, who said he's lonely because he has no friends at school, has been released on social media.

In this letter, which starts with "To Taehyung(V's real name) hyung," it was written, "I don't have any friends. When I go to school, I just play alone and go back to the classroom. But then, Mom introduced me to hyungs so I listened to your music, watched 'Run BTS!', and followed the dances too. I also have a friend now. Thank you for being my friend."

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

V happened to see the letter and wrote a reply himself.

He wrote, "This is V hyung. Thank you so much for liking BTS. It's so kind of you to listen to our music, watch 'Run BTS!' and even follow our dances. I am your friend from now on, so don't be sick and let's meet no matter what, after you grow up well, spending everyday happily. My arm is aching too, so I'll write to you again later. "

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

V's letter reached the boy. The boy's mother told that "My son jumped up and down and cried his eyes out, saying that Taehyung hyung called him his friend. My son's wish came true. I'm so thankful for Taehyung."

Ahead of this, V once consoled a fan, telling his own story of being left out in elementary school. It was a story that V waited for three hours on the street because a friend didn't tell the place of his birthday party, only to V.

Photo from Facebook @bangtan.official

Photo from Facebook @bangtan.official

V sent a warm consolation to the fan who said she's being left out saying, "Even if you fight with a friend if you frequently express your sincere heart, 'I have no hatred towards you', you'll be able to make up with that friend soon."

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

