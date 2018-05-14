EXO-CBX Fired the First Shot of Japan Arena Tour…13,000 Fans Went Wild

EXO-CBX successfully fired the first shot of their Japan Arena tour.

EXO-CBX on May 11 held EXO-CBX "MAGICAL CIRCUS" TOUR 2018 at Yokohama Arena winning fervent responses from 13,000 audiences with various music and dance performances.

This was more meaningful in a way that it's the initial concert solely held by EXO-CBX. With #1 Oricon Daily Chart MAGIC and their first Japanese mini album GIRLS, CBX performed a total of 21 songs in a 2-hour length concert.

They've successfully taken the first step at Japan Arena tour in Yokohama and will continue rest of the tours in Fukuoka, Nagoya, and Osaka meeting 80,000 audiences throughout remaining 8 concerts. Soon after releasing their first Japanese Official Album Magic on May 9, it topped Oricon Daily Album Chart and Japanese fans are looking forward to seeing them in their Japan promotion.

