Cute Reason Why KANG DANIEL of WANNA ONE Was Shocked by a Dentist

Kang Daniel of Wanna One fell in despair as he was banned from jellies. Wanna One appeared on JTBC's new reality show, titled Idol Room on May 12, and Kang Daniel going through a dental examination was aired.

He was prohibited from his precious···

As a dentist entered the studio to examine his teeth, Daniel showed a nervous face, saying that he has never seen a program which actually calls a dentist. As a result of the examination, Daniel's dental health turned out fine. However, the dentist said he should cut down on his jelly intake since signs of cavity formation are starting to show.

The amount of daily jelly intake the dentist recommended was 12 pieces. For Daniel who used to eat 3~5 packs a day, 12 pieces is a huge cutdown.

Daniel seemed to be shocked for a moment but soon promised he would slowly reduce eating jellies. Idol Room is aired every Saturday at 4:40 pm on JTBC.

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

