OFFICIAL: WANNA ONE to be Recreated as Characters… Collaboration with Marvel's Artist Under Way

Photo from Wanna One Naver Post

Photo from Wanna One Naver Post

Wanna One's 11 members will be made into characters.

So curious how Marvel's artist will characterize them!

Wanna One is currently progressing a character collaboration work with Disney Marvel's official artist Lee Jihyoung.

Artist Lee Jihyoung is a cover illustrator of Marvel's comic books and a 10th official artist of Marvel selected by Disney Marvel. He is also the executive Art Director of Netmarble's mobile game MARVEL Future Fight, which was made using the IP(Intellectual Property) of Marvel.

An official of Wanna One announced, "Collaboration work is underway with Marvel's Lee Jihyoung artist. The exact date is unsettled."

Attention is being drawn to how the artist who have recreated Marvel's superheroes into illustrations, will portray the 11 members of Wanna One.

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Wanna One is releasing their special album 1÷χ=1(UNDIVIDED) on June 4 and will start their unit projects.

1÷χ=1(UNDIVIDED) is a formula representing Wanna One's various charm and unlimited possibility(χ), but also the meaning that Wanna One shines the brightest when they are together as one(1). UNDIVIDED is a subtitle that implies a fateful love story of a relationship that can never be divided by anything.

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

