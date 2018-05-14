1 읽는 중

PHOTOS: BTS, the 'RED DEVILS!' What Has Happened?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Coca-Cola

Photo from Coca-Cola

2018 FIFA Worldcup is just a month away and BTS cannot miss this opportunity!

They are the cute RED DEVILS♥

BTS at their Coca-Cola photoshoot site had battles of ardent cheerings. BTS currently is a campaign model of 2018 Worldcup.

BTS members have turned into RED DEVILS, the Korean National Soccer Team Supporters in the Coca-Cola advertisements.

Photo from Coca-Cola

Photo from Coca-Cola

In red outfits and goblin horn, members have gathered together to watch and cheer the Worldcup "Fighting Korea". And a "killing point" is where they drink and toast freezing Coca-Cola on a very sunny day.

Photo from Coca-Cola

Photo from Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola said, "As the official sponsor of 2018 FIFA Worldcup, we have prepared thrilling marketing schedules with our new campaign model BTS to present unforgettable summer experiences.

Russia Worldcup is opening on June 14. If you'd like to see BTS' cheering battles, go check it out in Coca-Cola advertisements!

Photo from Coca-Cola

Photo from Coca-Cola

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

