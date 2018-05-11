Why Doesn't BLACKPINK JENNIE Tie Her Hair In Twin Tails?

Jennie of BLACKPINK recently revealed the reason for her not wearing hair in twin tails.

Jennie, you can do whatever you want

During a V LIVE, Jennie confessed that she concerns about stylings on stage. She said she wants to try out many things but twin tails would make her look too young that she can't while performing on stage.

Since BLACKPINK's public image is rather cold and charismatic, Jennie gave up the "younger-looking" hair that she likes.

Honestly, she looks too cute and adorable with twin tails.

Maybe that's why fans are more familiar with Jennie's half up ponytail and other hairstyles.

However, what Blinks have in mind isn't about Jennie with twin tails or not. They are counting down the comeback of BLACKPINK announced to have in May, and want Jennie to perform on stage.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com