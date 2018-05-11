PHOTOS: A Maknae of an Idol Group Who's Crazily Adored by Hyungs

BTS Jungkook has been living with six hyungs since he was fifteen years old.

Guess who! Hint: He's special like 'gold'!

As he has been a 'maknae' of the team for such a long time, it's easy to find sights of him being adored by the hyungs.

It has also been told that when there are no cameras around, Jungkook has a lot of aegyo for hyungs. Member RM even said once that Jungkook sleeps so cutely like a baby that he wants to wrap him in a blanket and run away.

Here are some of the pictures that show the huge affection hyungs have for their 'golden maknae'. Remember, these are only a tip of an iceberg; that's how much hyungs love Jungkook.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

