PHOTOS: A Maknae of an Idol Group Who's Crazily Adored by Hyungs

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

BTS Jungkook has been living with six hyungs since he was fifteen years old.

Guess who! Hint: He's special like 'gold'!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

As he has been a 'maknae' of the team for such a long time, it's easy to find sights of him being adored by the hyungs.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

It has also been told that when there are no cameras around, Jungkook has a lot of aegyo for hyungs. Member RM even said once that Jungkook sleeps so cutely like a baby that he wants to wrap him in a blanket and run away.

Here are some of the pictures that show the huge affection hyungs have for their 'golden maknae'. Remember, these are only a tip of an iceberg; that's how much hyungs love Jungkook.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

