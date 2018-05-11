1 읽는 중

BTS JIMIN Blamed Himself For Having Sore Muscles During a Concert in Macau

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube screenshot

Photo from Youtube screenshot

The last episode of BTS's backstage documentary BTS: BURN THE STAGE has been disclosed.

Fans who've watched this episode have recalled a post uploaded on Instagram by the interpreter at site!

This episode revealed why JIMIN wasn't able to perform in Macau last November 3.

Photo from Youtube screenshot

Photo from Youtube screenshot

JIMIN blamed himself for neglecting his health. He showed tears while saying, "I'd have nothing to say if I were injured, but what I have is just a bad case of sore muscles."

And other members tried to comfort him "I'm saying this because I know exactly how you feel. But it's better than letting it get worse, we got a lot more left to do."

JIMIN added, "I hate the fact that I can't be on the stage today. By missing out, our performance would look awkward on stage. That might distract the audience and fans might worry about me."

Photo from Youtube screenshot

Photo from Youtube screenshot

Eventually, JIMIN had to perform separately from the other members. Upon completing the stage, he told his fans "Thank you, everybody. And I'm terribly sorry."

Fans replied, "it's okay, it's okay" but it made him teary "we worked so hard for this, and it's the finale of our tour. We don't know when we'll be back for fans to see us. That made me feel really bad."

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Fans who've watched this episode have recalled a post uploaded on an Instagram. An interpreter at the concert has written, "I understand the guilt when artists cannot perform for the audiences. After accompanying you to the hospital so many times, I knew you don't want to miss any part of the show. I will do what I can to deliver your feelings to the fans."

관련기사

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

