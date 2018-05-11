Who Got The Most Out of the World Tour Concerts? BTS Members Have Answered…

The last episode of BTS's world tour backstage documentary BTS: BURN THE STAGE was disclosed. 300 days of '2017 BTS LIVE TRILOGY EPISODE III WINGS TOUR' ended on this episode, and BTS wrapped up its big run.

While performing in different countries for almost a year, they've definitely grown much as an artist. JIN especially was the one with the greatest improvement.

He sang his solo Awake during this tour, making fans moved to tears. He said, "If I had improved, maybe it's because of our members. With their presence, I could have learned more things." What would be the thoughts of other members?

V "If you ask who got the most out of our concerts, I'd have to say JIN."

J-HOPE "I think he's learned to sing live better now. I can notice a fuller, steadier tone."

JIMIN "I'm pretty much the only one who saw JIN sing on stage for most of the tour. He's become remarkably better. He sings well and with ease. Seeing those changes in him has made me realize that people can really grow from their experience."

Before debuting as a singer, JIN dreamt of becoming an actor. To fill his insufficiency in singing and dancing, he put much more efforts than any other members. A trainer who taught JIN during his trainee has complemented, "He made me proud. Even though he seemed playful, he always practiced hard."

JIN said, "I'm not exactly phenomenal, but I've been practicing hard to gradually get better at my work. So you'd be able to see how much I've improved. To stage at the dome, hit no.1 on Billboard Chart, all that are good dreams to have. But having such great friends, making music for a long time, and giving concerts is what I dream of doing."

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

