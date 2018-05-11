1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Reason Why There's No Leader In BLACKPINK

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Unlike other groups, BLACKPINK does not have a leader.

Maybe there's a 'hidden' boss?

Jisoo is the eldest but she's only two years older then the youngest Rosé and Lisa, and they spent 6 years of training days together like real sisters.

When they received a question about this last year on a radio broadcast, they answered, "We got along so well like friends during the long period of training. So we decided that it would be better to go without any designated leader." But when they have something to discuss, they usually go find Jisoo, the eldest.

If you take a look at their interviews, you can easily feel their intimate relationship.

To a question saying you four look like real sisters,

Jennie: "Our training period was long but we also lived together for a long time. Not many teams live together for such a long time like us. Since we have lived together for almost seven years now, our dorm is a home and members are families to us.  -Marie-Claire(2018)

Jisoo: "We are close like families, but we never cross the line. I think that's why we can get along so well." -Marie-Claire(2018)

When they were asked who the 'hidden' boss is,

Jisoo: "We're easily persuaded by others so there's no hidden boss or a fixed leader."

Jennie: BLACKPINK has no leader but if we have to say, the leader changes every time. We follow the person who has a strong opinion on the day's agenda."

Rosé: In most cases, the one who has the most energy becomes the leader that day.

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT