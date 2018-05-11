Reason Why There's No Leader In BLACKPINK

Unlike other groups, BLACKPINK does not have a leader.

Maybe there's a 'hidden' boss?

Jisoo is the eldest but she's only two years older then the youngest Rosé and Lisa, and they spent 6 years of training days together like real sisters.

When they received a question about this last year on a radio broadcast, they answered, "We got along so well like friends during the long period of training. So we decided that it would be better to go without any designated leader." But when they have something to discuss, they usually go find Jisoo, the eldest.

If you take a look at their interviews, you can easily feel their intimate relationship.

To a question saying you four look like real sisters,

Jennie: "Our training period was long but we also lived together for a long time. Not many teams live together for such a long time like us. Since we have lived together for almost seven years now, our dorm is a home and members are families to us. -Marie-Claire(2018)

Jisoo: "We are close like families, but we never cross the line. I think that's why we can get along so well." -Marie-Claire(2018)

When they were asked who the 'hidden' boss is,

Jisoo: "We're easily persuaded by others so there's no hidden boss or a fixed leader."

Jennie: BLACKPINK has no leader but if we have to say, the leader changes every time. We follow the person who has a strong opinion on the day's agenda."

Rosé: In most cases, the one who has the most energy becomes the leader that day.

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

