PHOTOS: Comeback D-7, BTS Releases Concept Photos of Y & U Version

BTS completed the unveil of concept photos for Y·O·U·R versions. Various aspects of boys who are facing farewell have been portrayed through the released pictures.

All four concepts are so beautiful T_T

On May 11, BigHit Entertainment disclosed the concept photos of BTS via its official channel. They were concept photos for Y and U versions of LOVE YOURSELF: Tear.

Y version gives a cool and refreshing atmosphere. Vast plains and blue sky were beautifully harmonized. Members posed in a variety of ways while making dreamy faces to express separation.

U version was a pure and clean mood. Members gathered in a room with white walls. All seven members are in all-white outfits. Close-up composition allows viewers to focus on the faces of each member.

Prior to this, concept photos of O and R versions were released on May 8. The O version gave a strong impression with black and white photos and natural atmosphere stood out from the R version.

BTS releases their third full-length album LOVE YOURSELF: Tear on May 18. The album will portray painful feelings of boys who are facing separation. They will uncover their performance for the new song at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards which is held on May 20 in Las Vegas.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com