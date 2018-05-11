1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS Wanted to Tell THIS to ARMYs After Receiving an Award From Billboard in 2017

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot


'Voomvoom' is introducing the episodes of 'BTS: BURN THE STAGE' of Youtube Red Originals that can be seen nowhere but in Korea, US, Australia, New Zealand, and Mexico. 'BTS: BURN THE STAGE' covers in-depth reporting of 300 days of '2017 BTS LIVE TRILOGY EPISODE III THE WINGS TOUR'. And now, Voomvoom is going to begin the backstage story of BTS that would bring tears and laughter to ARMY.

They're really thoughtful

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

The 6th episode of BTS: BURN THE STAGE 'MOONCHILD' disclosed on April 25 vividly broadcasted BTS receiving Top Social Artist Award in Billboard Music Award previously in 2017. BTS seemed thrilled.

What might have changed afterward?

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

SUGA We've received the loudest acclamation among all the prizewinners.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

RM  Half of the interview was about these questions: "How do I explain this? The number of retweets is shocking. The view hits on Youtube. Where is this coming from?"

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

V Worldwide ARMYs put a lot of effort in achieving our dreams.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

JIMIN So I really hope fans to be proud of us. They gave us this award. I wanted to say this to them.

So, do you think they've changed?

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

JIN Even though it's such a big, great award, I do not expect a big change in us.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

SUGA I don't want to lose what we've been doing and enjoying.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

BTS honored the Billboard Award for ARMYs. They promised that they won't change. RM said, "If you think about what pulled BTS up to where it is now, we didn't cling to such goals. If we keep up this work consistently, that will naturally follow. Working toward the goal should be the step after maintaining what we already have right now."

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

SUGA said, " I don't want to worry about how long this will last. I don't want to focus on that too much, and forget how much I'm enjoying what we're already doing."

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

BTS is not worrying about their end. Well, they don't have to. They are enjoying what they're already doing, and they will now and forever.

관련기사

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT