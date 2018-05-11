BTS Wanted to Tell THIS to ARMYs After Receiving an Award From Billboard in 2017



The 6th episode of BTS: BURN THE STAGE 'MOONCHILD' disclosed on April 25 vividly broadcasted BTS receiving Top Social Artist Award in Billboard Music Award previously in 2017. BTS seemed thrilled.

SUGA We've received the loudest acclamation among all the prizewinners.

RM Half of the interview was about these questions: "How do I explain this? The number of retweets is shocking. The view hits on Youtube. Where is this coming from?"

V Worldwide ARMYs put a lot of effort in achieving our dreams.

JIMIN So I really hope fans to be proud of us. They gave us this award. I wanted to say this to them.

JIN Even though it's such a big, great award, I do not expect a big change in us.

SUGA I don't want to lose what we've been doing and enjoying.

BTS honored the Billboard Award for ARMYs. They promised that they won't change. RM said, "If you think about what pulled BTS up to where it is now, we didn't cling to such goals. If we keep up this work consistently, that will naturally follow. Working toward the goal should be the step after maintaining what we already have right now."

SUGA said, " I don't want to worry about how long this will last. I don't want to focus on that too much, and forget how much I'm enjoying what we're already doing."

BTS is not worrying about their end. Well, they don't have to. They are enjoying what they're already doing, and they will now and forever.

