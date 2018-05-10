1 읽는 중

EXO-CBX Captivated Japan··· First Full-length Album Tops Oricon Chart

Photo from Twitter @weareoneEXO

EXO-CBX's first Japanese full-length album MAGIC took the first place on the Oricon daily chart.

Of course, these three guys' charm is irresistible!

EXO-CBX proved its popularity in Japan, as their first full-length album MAGIC topped the Oricon daily chart on the first day of its release, May 9.

Photo from Twitter @weareoneEXO

This album shows EXO-CBX's colorful music style, featuring 11 tracks in different genres including the title song Horololo, and some new songs Off The Wall, Gentleman, Cry, and members' solo songs Shake, Ringa Ringa Ring, Watch Out and songs from their first mini album Ka-CHING!, Girl Problems.

EXO-CBX is also holding their first arena tour EXO-CBX "MAGICAL CIRCUS" TOUR 2018 which includes 8 shows in 4 cities, starting from Yokohama on May 11~13, then going to Fukuoka, Nagoya, Osaka. Explosive responses are expected, as they are going to present stages mixed with diverse music and attractive performances.

EXO-CBX released their second mini album Blooming Days last April and proved once again of their power as a unit group, topping various global charts including the iTunes album charts in 36 countries and China's Xiami music chart.

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

