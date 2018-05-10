"Do You Have Any Complex?" What Is The Answer Of BLACKPINK JENNIE

Catlike eyes, sharp nose, adorable cheeks. From face to body, BLACKPINK's Jennie is a perfect 'wanna-be' beloved by girls. Do you think she could ever have any complex?

What!! What did you say, JENNIE?

Jennie has once received a question about this in an interview with a Japanese magazine, SCawaii.

Her answer was "I don't have any complex!"

It was a Jennie-like answer, considering her confident personality.

There was a reason why she said like this. "Even if I have a complex, if I speak about it, I feel like all the attention is drawn to that spot. So I'll insist that 'my complex is having no complex'." This explanation reveals her bubbly charm.

Jennie also revealed her fashion know-how at the same interview. She is getting love calls from the fashion industry for her outstanding fashion sense, even being called a 'Human Gucci', meaning that Gucci's products suit perfectly on her.

Jennie explained that "Choosing clothes that suit your style is the basic step. Then, I usually use techniques to disperse attention like, if I wear a big size t-shirt on the top, I would wear short pants on the bottom, making my legs look longer."

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

