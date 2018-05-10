1 읽는 중

EXO BAEKHYUN To Launch His Own Fashion Label 'Privé by BBH'

Photo from Facebook @weareoneEXO(left), Instagram @privenewyork

Baekhyun of EXO has become a co-creative director of a fashion label.

Singing, dancing, acting, and now even fashion!

On May 6, fashion medium Vogue released an exclusive article, introducing Baekhyun's fashion label, Privé by BBH. According to the article, Privé by BBH will launch an initial six-piece collection of unisex street-wear on July 1.

Photo from Instagram @privenewyork

The article also wrote that the brand director, Danyl Geneciran, wanted an artist he can sincerely collaborate with, and so, suggested the project to EXO, giving Baekhyun an opportunity to launch his own fashion brand for the first time.

Among the pieces that are going to be included in the initial launch, there is a Tee-shirt with a picture of Baekhyun, shot with a film camera by Baekhyun himself, and other items that feature his handwriting and lyrics of his own.

Privé by BBH will be available from July 1 through its official website.

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

