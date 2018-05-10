BTS's MV 'Singularity' Exceeds 20 Million Views in Just Four Days

The comeback trailer of BTS that features V as the main actor, has passed over 20 million views.

No wonder why··· It's a true masterpiece!!!!

At the point of the morning on May 10, LOVE YOURSELF: Tear 'Singularity' Comeback Trailer uploaded on BTS's official Youtube channel on May 6, has gained more than 20 million views.

In the released video, V is shifting between dark and bright spots in a sealed room. In a dark room full of pastel-colored flowers, he is being shed only by a little bit of sunlight, looking mysterious and dreamy. The restrained choreography acted out with white masks in a dark background, expresses his self who acted fake to possess love. The cracked ice that appears numerous times in the clip seems to represent the moment that he realizes his falsely acting ego.

Singularity is a song composed by a British producer Charlie J. Perry and member RM helped with the lyrics. It is a neo-soul genre and V's uniquely deep and husky voice stands out.

BTS releases its third full-length album LOVE YOURSELF: Tear on May 18. And on May 20 (local time), finally discloses its first stage of the new tracks at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards held in Las Vegas, the United States.

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

