♥Finally♥ BTS Comes Back Through Mnet 'Comeback Show'

BTS reveals their comeback stage on Mnet.

Don't miss the show on May 24!

A special program for BTS's comeback, BTS COMEBACK SHOW is to be aired through Mnet on May 24 at 8:30 PM.

BTS will release stages of the songs in their new album, including the title track. They are also showing stages of songs from their last album, which have never been released on air.

Special videos for the comeback show are also prepared. A variety of behind scenes will be exclusively released on this show, including a clip of a BTS member becoming a virtual 'ARMY' to introduce how to be a fangirl, each members' unique way of getting recharged, and honest stories members told about their feelings during preparation for the comeback.

BTS's long-awaited comeback is to be made for the first time through the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 21. BBMA will also be brought to fans through a live broadcast on Mnet.

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com