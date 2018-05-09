1 읽는 중

BLACKPINK was Five Members in the Beginning?…Pre-debut Picture Disclosed

Photo from Online Community

A picture of BLACKPINK members in the trainee days is drawing people's attention.

All of them were so so pretty even back then!

In a photo uploaded recently on a Korean online community, a girl who used to be in the debut team of BLACKPINK appeared together with the current members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.

She is Miyeon, a member of the new girl group from Cube Entertainment, (G)I-DLE.

Photo from Cube Entertainment

It has been told that Miyeon trained for 5 years and prepared for a girl group debut in YG Entertainment, the agency of BLACKPINK. However, her dream was discouraged as her name failed to make it to the final list of BLACKPINK's debut members.

Photo from Online Community

YG once announced that they are preparing for a girl group that will include Miyeon. But in the meantime, she left the company and entered Cube Entertainment as a trainee and finally debuted as (G)I-DLE on May 2.

BLACKPINK, the girl group YG Entertainment released in 7 years since 2NE1, has made various hit songs like Whistle, Playing with Fire, As If It's Your Last and has grown up to be one of the most representative girl groups of K-pop.

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

