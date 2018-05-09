A Girl Group Member Criticized For Insincere Performances Had This Reason Behind…She Chose to Leave the Group

EUNJIN announced her withdrawal from the girl group DIA.

She must have suffered a lot

She was once criticized for insincere performances but this was due to psychological problems such as stage fright and sociophobia that formed after the debut.

There was a letter uploaded on DIA fan cafe on May 7. EUNJIN in her handwritten letter said, "I wasn't feeling well since last year. I've come this far with members' support, but I felt overpowering and seized with fear time to time on the stage. I am currently under a treatment but chose to withdraw from the team consequentially as my health remained steady even after visiting doctor.

She added "I wasn't professional. I've shown you lousy, disappointing performances. I always wanted to apologize even though it is too late to say sorry. My decision was made at long last. I've thought a lot about it. I sincerely hope that people I love, and people who love me won't get hurt by my decision. I am so sorry once again."

EUNJIN debuted in 2015 as a member of DIA but her attitude on the showcase of second official album YOLO last April had been controversial. She was standing still on stage while other members were dancing, and this misled people that she lacks sincerity. However, it's been reported that she went to the hospital at the end of the showcase, showing difficulty in breathing.

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com