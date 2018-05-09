1 읽는 중

Reason For Girl Groups Not Coming Close to BTS SUGA

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

DJ: Suga has a flour-like flawless skin and legs!
Suga: Yes, I do!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

BTS Suga is famous for having slim-white-flawless legs. And there's a reason girl groups can't go near him. What could it be?

I envy him so much!

DJ SJ Ryeowook said, "I hardly find hairs on Suga's legs. And he has such a lean body."

Suga replied, "I think it's my complex. My legs are ridiculously thin."

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

(I think girl groups are not coming close to me 8ㅅ8)

"That's the reason I hardly wear short pants. (And maybe for that reason,) Girl groups don't come near me," complaint Suga.

When BTS members heard this, they said, "it's just the thought of your own," "that shouldn't be the reason for it," teasing him.

Why don't we check out his beautiful legs?

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Suga really has pretty, long legs! It might explain why girl groups are avoiding him. (haha)

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

