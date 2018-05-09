Reason For Girl Groups Not Coming Close to BTS SUGA

DJ: Suga has a flour-like flawless skin and legs!

Suga: Yes, I do!



BTS Suga is famous for having slim-white-flawless legs. And there's a reason girl groups can't go near him. What could it be?

I envy him so much!

DJ SJ Ryeowook said, "I hardly find hairs on Suga's legs. And he has such a lean body."

Suga replied, "I think it's my complex. My legs are ridiculously thin."

(I think girl groups are not coming close to me 8ㅅ8)

"That's the reason I hardly wear short pants. (And maybe for that reason,) Girl groups don't come near me," complaint Suga.

When BTS members heard this, they said, "it's just the thought of your own," "that shouldn't be the reason for it," teasing him.

Why don't we check out his beautiful legs?

Suga really has pretty, long legs! It might explain why girl groups are avoiding him. (haha)

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

