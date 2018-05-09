OFFCIAL PHOTOS: Behind Cuts of BTS's Coca-Cola Ad Released

Behind cuts of BTS's Coca-Cola commercial has been released.

We finally see BTS & Coca-Cola 'officially' together! Yay!

On May 8, Coca-Cola, an official sponsor of 2018 FIFA Russia World Cup, disclosed pictures of their new model, BTS's ad shooting site. BTS recently filmed photos for paper ads, as they were selected as a model for Coca-Cola's Russia World Cup and summer campaign.

At the shooting progressed ahead of the Russia World Cup in June, BTS members showed off their aspects as a global idol group, making thrilling faces and poses without any hesitation.

Coca-Cola is one of the oldest sponsors of World Cup, starting from providing coke at the 1930 FIFA World Cup in Uruguay and becoming an official sponsor from 1978.

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com