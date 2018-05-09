1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

OFFCIAL PHOTOS: Behind Cuts of BTS's Coca-Cola Ad Released

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Coca-Cola

Photo from Coca-Cola

Behind cuts of BTS's Coca-Cola commercial has been released.

We finally see BTS & Coca-Cola 'officially' together! Yay!

On May 8, Coca-Cola, an official sponsor of 2018 FIFA Russia World Cup, disclosed pictures of their new model, BTS's ad shooting site. BTS recently filmed photos for paper ads, as they were selected as a model for Coca-Cola's Russia World Cup and summer campaign.

Photo from Coca-Cola

Photo from Coca-Cola

Photo from Coca-Cola

Photo from Coca-Cola

Photo from Coca-Cola

Photo from Coca-Cola

Photo from Coca-Cola

Photo from Coca-Cola

Photo from Coca-Cola

Photo from Coca-Cola

Photo from Coca-Cola

Photo from Coca-Cola

Photo from Coca-Cola

Photo from Coca-Cola

At the shooting progressed ahead of the Russia World Cup in June, BTS members showed off their aspects as a global idol group, making thrilling faces and poses without any hesitation.

Coca-Cola is one of the oldest sponsors of World Cup, starting from providing coke at the 1930 FIFA World Cup in Uruguay and becoming an official sponsor from 1978.

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT