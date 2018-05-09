1 읽는 중

OFFICIAL PHOTOS: BTS Drops Concept Photos Ahead of Scheduled Comeback on May 20

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

In advance of a scheduled comeback on May 20, BTS dropped photographs of a whole new concept.

ARMYs, are you still alive?

BigHit Entertainment on May 9 uploaded a post on its official Twitter "#BTS #방탄소년단 #LOVE_YOURSELF 轉 ‘Tear’ Concept Photo O version”, “#BTS #방탄소년단 #LOVE_YOURSELF 轉 ‘Tear’ Concept Photo R version”.

Numbers of photos released together with the hashtags. BTS members stood out in black and white photos, gave off a bit of sexiness and a bit of youthfulness.

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

They were outstanding in Individual photographs too with no doubt; sexy RM and Jimin, Sharp J-Hope and V, mature Jungkook, and sentimental Jin and Suga.

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

BTS on May 6 completed filming the title song music video of their third album LOVE YOURSELF 轉 ’Tear in the country with utmost secrecy. And they've announced to release this music video on May 18.

BTS is having their comeback stage on the Billboard Music Award, which is one of the Big 3 music awards in the U.S. They also were nominated for 'Top Social Artist', making the stage on Billboard even more meaningful.

After performing on Billboard, they are appearing on NBC The Ellen DeGeneres Show once again, having another opportunity to appeal themselves to American fans.

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

