EXO KAI's Father Passed Away on May 7

EXO KAI (Kim Jong In·24) is bereaved of his father.

We offer our deepest condolences to Kai and his family

SM Entertainment on May 8 reported that KAI's father has passed away from a chronic disease.

KAI, who is appearing on KBS 2TV The Miracle We Met temporarily paused his filming and is currently staying at the wake.

SM Entertainment requested "The funeral will be held quietly with families and close relatives. Please offer the condolences to let families mourn for the deceased."

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

