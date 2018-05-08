How Did the Early Humans Cross the Sea and Arrive in the Philippines 700,000 Years Ago

An evidence that proves that early humans inhabited the Philippines at least 700,000 years ago has been newly discovered.

Before this discovery, scientists believed humans started to inhabit the Philippines 67,000 years ago

On May 2, a research team from the National Museum of Natural History in Paris announced through the journal Nature that they have discovered 57 stone tools and a skeleton of a rhinoceros at a valley of Luzon which is the largest island in the northern Philippines.

What was interesting was the date. As a result of dating the fossils using scientific methods, it was revealed that they were all buried between 770,000~630,000 years ago. Before this discovery, the earliest evidence of human found in the Philippines was a foot bone from 67,000 years ago. Now, the period mankind first put a step on this area has been moved forward by 630,000 years.

The research team also estimated the path early humans arrived at the island. At that time, the Philippines and a nearby country Indonesia were all islands surrounded by deep sea because then, the sea levels were not lowered yet. The researchers suggested a possibility of humans coming over from the west side's Borneo Islands or the north side's Taiwan. "There is no evidence that early humans such as Home Erectus made boats, but now, at least we can't entirely deny the possibility."

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

