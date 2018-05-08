1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

WANNA ONE To Release Special Album '1÷χ=1(UNDIVIDED)' on June 4, Alerting the World

중앙일보

입력

Photo from YMC

Photo from YMC

Photo from YMC

Photo from YMC

It's been announced that WANNA ONE's special album 1÷χ=1(UNDIVIDED) will be released on June 4 through diverse music sites.

Take good care of yourselves and show them you've got ♡

Taking a look at the teaser clip released at 11 am on May 7, members' powerful performances and a caption ‘06. 04 ALBUM RELEASE’ at the end of the video has drawn high expectations.

Photo from YMC

Photo from YMC

Photo from Show Champion

Photo from Show Champion

In continuance of WANNA ONE'S second mini album 0+1=1 (I PROMISE YOU) promising the golden age of 2018, their steal near special album 1÷χ=1(UNDIVIDED) will be speaking of one's strong will to continue the golden age. Many are already talking about the anticipated unit project that WANNA ONE is proceeding for the first time ever since their debut.

Formulas used in 1÷χ=1(UNDIVIDED) embodied the newly formed units (÷), infinite possibilities and appeals these units present (χ), but the completeness (1) as a whole group.

Photo from Mnet

Photo from Mnet

The first episode of Wanna One Go: X-CON has begun on May 7, together with the comeback project. Members are going to add meanings to the special album by selecting the names of each unit as well as creating new songs with nation's best producers.

Their first world tour concert Wanna One World Tour-ONE: THE WORLD will be held 18 times in 13 cities. For three months, they plan to meet Wannables worldwide to break down the language barrier and become one through music, filling every moment with unforgettable memories.

Photo from YMC

Photo from YMC

Photo from YMC

Photo from YMC

WANNA ONE is now all set to move the world with reality program Wanna One GO: X-CON, Wanna One World Tour-ONE, and the release of a special album 1÷χ=1(UNDIVIDED).

WANNA ONE's special album 1÷χ=1(UNDIVIDED) will be released on June 4.

관련기사

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT