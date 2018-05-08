1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

OFFICIAL: BTS Completed Filming MV for New Title Song

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

BTS went into the last stage of comeback preparation.

My hearts gonna burst from excitement!

On May 7, BTS’ agency announced, “We have finished filming for the music video and are now preparing for the comeback.” The music video they filmed under strict secrecy is going through post-production stage and members are also speeding up their practice for the comeback stage at Billboards on May 21.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

On the same day, BTS released its comeback trailer Singularity for the album LOVE YOURSELF: Tear. Singularity is a song in the R&B genre, based on Neo Soul and which RM has participated in writing the lyrics for. The song captures V’s unique mid and low tone voice and the British producer Charlie J. Perry who produced Jorja Smith’s album Project 11, has worked together, bringing up the completeness.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

BTS is releasing their third full-length album LOVE YOURSELF: Tear on May 18 and showing their first stage of the new song at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 21.

관련기사

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT