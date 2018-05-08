OFFICIAL: BTS Completed Filming MV for New Title Song

BTS went into the last stage of comeback preparation.

On May 7, BTS’ agency announced, “We have finished filming for the music video and are now preparing for the comeback.” The music video they filmed under strict secrecy is going through post-production stage and members are also speeding up their practice for the comeback stage at Billboards on May 21.

On the same day, BTS released its comeback trailer Singularity for the album LOVE YOURSELF: Tear. Singularity is a song in the R&B genre, based on Neo Soul and which RM has participated in writing the lyrics for. The song captures V’s unique mid and low tone voice and the British producer Charlie J. Perry who produced Jorja Smith’s album Project 11, has worked together, bringing up the completeness.

BTS is releasing their third full-length album LOVE YOURSELF: Tear on May 18 and showing their first stage of the new song at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 21.

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

