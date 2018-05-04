1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Why EXO's XIUMIN Scolded EXO-L

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

EXO's Xiumin showed fans a firm attitude. This was at a fan signing event of EXO-CBX. Here is the script of his words recorded in a video.

#Beware_you'll_be_so_touched #Beware_of_a_twist #His_voice_included

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Xiumin: Ah, and one more! Among those of you who came today, why are there so many people who quit your jobs? Huh? You say you're changing jobs and quitting…

Fans: (Because of EXO-CBX's Japan schedule) We have to go to Japan~!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Xiumin: What? Really? (Thinks for a moment) Ah, no, I can't accept this! ㅇAㅇ
          You can't do that. No, you really shouldn't.

Fans: We'll find a job again!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Xiumin: Wow, is getting a job that easy these days? Oh, has it become easier to get employed these days?

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Chen: Our EXO-Ls are very capable people~ They are that talented! Really!

Xiumin: I really hope you guys live harder for your own selves rather than us. Please don't quit jobs because of us. Don't do that from now on.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

These were words you can really feel Xiumin's warm heart. EXO-Ls who are worried by Xiumin would be so happy.

▶Youtube video that contains Xiumin's remarks. Click to watch.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT