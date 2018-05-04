Why EXO's XIUMIN Scolded EXO-L

EXO's Xiumin showed fans a firm attitude. This was at a fan signing event of EXO-CBX. Here is the script of his words recorded in a video.

Xiumin: Ah, and one more! Among those of you who came today, why are there so many people who quit your jobs? Huh? You say you're changing jobs and quitting…

Fans: (Because of EXO-CBX's Japan schedule) We have to go to Japan~!

Xiumin: What? Really? (Thinks for a moment) Ah, no, I can't accept this! ㅇAㅇ

You can't do that. No, you really shouldn't.

Fans: We'll find a job again!

Xiumin: Wow, is getting a job that easy these days? Oh, has it become easier to get employed these days?

Chen: Our EXO-Ls are very capable people~ They are that talented! Really!

Xiumin: I really hope you guys live harder for your own selves rather than us. Please don't quit jobs because of us. Don't do that from now on.

These were words you can really feel Xiumin's warm heart. EXO-Ls who are worried by Xiumin would be so happy.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

