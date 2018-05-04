A Word of BTS Members That Dragged Up V From The Depths of Despair



'Voomvoom' is introducing the episodes of 'BTS: BURN THE STAGE' of Youtube Red Originals that can be seen nowhere but in Korea, US, Australia, New Zealand, and Mexico. 'BTS: BURN THE STAGE' covers in-depth reporting of 300 days of '2017 BTS LIVE TRILOGY EPISODE III THE WINGS TOUR'. And now, Voomvoom is going to begin the backstage story of BTS that would bring tears and laughter to ARMY.

"I let it all out, crying my eyes out"

On the 7th episode of 'BTS: BURN THE STAGE', 'BEST OF ME' released by Youtube Red on the midnight of May 2, V talks about difficulties and pressure he had on acting.

V: Since making it as BTS, I made my first foray into acting. To show another side of me, I really pushed myself to practice. "He's the guy on BTS? Great acting." He's that BTS guy? That's a terrible acting." It was one or the other. It put on a lot of pressure, and I needed to do well. At first, I was pumped, saying that I can do this, how they can count on me. But I forgot my lines, shaking from all the nerves. I didn't know what to do, and I had trouble figuring out how to use the Seoul dialect to bring out my character in the historical drama. I tanked two intense scenes that really mattered."

V seemed to concern a lot about the audiences.

V: "I could see myself getting yelled at… That was still in my head when I took the stage. To be honest, I wasn't too keen on letting my stress show. So I didn't tell anyone. Then for the first time, when I Was alone with Jimin, I let it all out, crying my eyes out."

Then, V told Jimin "I am having trouble staying in focus…"



V: Jimin was really worried for me. One time, we had group talk. They all said the same thing.

All Members told V "We can't fix this for you, but we are here to give support."

V: That meant all the world to me. That's when I realized this. Unless you open up and share your feelings, no one can understand what you're going through. So I told myself not to hold back like I used to, and struggle to keep my troubles to myself. I had my guys there to listen. That's when it all hit me.

V had his members telling him "we can't fix your problem, but we can give support." With these lovely members, V was able to go through the hardships. I think they are destined to get together and to become BTS members.

