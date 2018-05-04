3 BEST Attractions You Can Meet BTS & BLACKPINK In Seoul's Myeondong

1 읽는 중

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial, Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Bighit&YG Ent.

VoomVoom introduces to you places where you can find traces of BTS and BLACKPINK in Myeongdong, Seoul. A BTS·BLACKPINK tour course that fits in a day. Shall we slowly stroll along the course?

Take pictures with BTS, put on BLACKPINK's makeup, and taste BLACKPINK's favorite food!

Course 1. STAR AVENUE

1F, Main Branch of LOTTE Department Store, 30, Euljiro, Jung-gu, Seoul

Photo from LOTTE

Photo from Instagram

If you visit the main store of STAR AVENUE in Myeongdong, you can feel the traces of BTS. While BTS is now modeling for Lotte Duty-Free, at STAR AVENUE, you can find places you can take pictures with the members and also see the handprints of them. It's a place where you can feel the breath of BTS. Not only BTS but also TWICE and GOT7 can be found there.

Course 2. MOONSHOT Myeongdong flagship store

1F, 8, Myeongdong 4-gil, Jung-gu, Seoul
02-777-0801

Instagram @moonshot_korea

MOONSHOT is a cosmetic brand ran by YG Entertainment and modeled by BLACKPINK. And among them, Lisa is the face of the brand's business in China. If you visit the MOONSHOT Myeongdong flagship store, you can take a look at various cosmetics that BLACKPINK use. Note that the store that used to be in the first floor of Lotte Young Plaza is gone and was replaced with a store for YG Goods related to SECHSKIES, WINNER, and BIGBANG.

Course 3. YG Republique Myeongdong branch

Myeongdong Securities Building, 13, Myeongdong 7-gil, Jung-gu, Seoul
02-318-3892

Photo from Naver Blog

Photo from YG REPUBLIQUE Official Facebook

In Myeongdong, there is an eat-out complex and culture space operated by YG Entertainment called YG Republique. It's where you can enjoy Samgyeopsal(Grilled Pork Belly), coffee and beer all in one place. It's structured so that you can taste pork belly and then go on to eating Chimaek(a pairing of fried chicken and beer) for the second round. The place where you can have pork belly is called Samgeori Pujutgan(Samgeori Butcher's) and it's been told that BLACKPINK's favorite menu is the YG Family Set.

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

These places we introduced to you can be explored in a day since they are close to each other. If you are an ARMY or a BLINK coming to Myeondong, how about including these places in your tour schedule?

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

