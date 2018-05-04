"That Still Gives Me a Chill"… What Problem Did J-HOPE Face on His Solo Stage?



'Voomvoom' is introducing the episodes of 'BTS: BURN THE STAGE' of Youtube Red Originals that can be seen nowhere but in Korea, US, Australia, New Zealand, and Mexico. 'BTS: BURN THE STAGE' covers in-depth reporting of 300 days of '2017 BTS LIVE TRILOGY EPISODE III THE WINGS TOUR'. And now, Voomvoom is going to begin the backstage story of BTS that would bring tears and laughter to ARMY.

Good job, ARMYs!

On the 7th episode 'BEST OF ME' of 'BTS: BURN THE STAGE' released by Youtube RED on May 2, J-hope faced an unexpected problem on stage.

He described the situation terrible "That still gives me a chill. I've never had a song cut before. Having your music cut off is the worst thing that can happen on stage."

A problem occurred with the sound system, stopping the music in the middle of his solo stage. He was not able to continue for few seconds, trying to grasp the situation. He seemed puzzled at first but was soon able to continue his song.

Why? Because the fans sang together with him.

J-hope appreciated his fans' help, saying "I think I panicked more than the people in the stands, but Osaka fans were quick to lead the way, singing along to my song. So I took their beat to sing through." He also mentioned that concert develops him internally "When I grab my mic and shout, I got shivers down my spine. The thoughts of worldwide fans cheering me on make me proud that I'm a singer."

It seems like fans have collaborated well with J-hope.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

