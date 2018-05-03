'Dating Prohibited' BLACKPINK··· Who's the Guy JISOO Is Attracted To?

Jisoo of BLACKPINK has an outstanding visual even among all the beautiful girl groups. It has been told that when Yang Hyun Suk, the head of YG Entertainment, first saw her he asked, "Do you have a boyfriend?" Jisoo answered "No." But what do you think her ideal type of man would be like?

Even her inner side is so beautiful··

In an interview with an entertainment medium at the time of PLAYING WITH FIRE in 2016, she said, "I get attracted to a person who's really kind and likes me a lot."

When she was asked in another interview 'how she concentrates on the feelings of love when she sings', she said "Our members frequently watch romance movies and dramas together. We are so excited that we scream when mellow scenes come out."

Jisoo has once revealed on a broadcast that "There is a no-dating policy in YG." This means they can't date a guy when they are active. We wish Jisoo's Mr.Right shows up soon! This was VoomVoom.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

