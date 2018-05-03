1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

'Dating Prohibited' BLACKPINK··· Who's the Guy JISOO Is Attracted To?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Jisoo of BLACKPINK has an outstanding visual even among all the beautiful girl groups. It has been told that when Yang Hyun Suk, the head of YG Entertainment, first saw her he asked, "Do you have a boyfriend?" Jisoo answered "No." But what do you think her ideal type of man would be like?

Even her inner side is so beautiful··

In an interview with an entertainment medium at the time of PLAYING WITH FIRE in 2016, she said, "I get attracted to a person who's really kind and likes me a lot."

Photo from SBS

Photo from SBS

When she was asked in another interview 'how she concentrates on the feelings of love when she sings', she said "Our members frequently watch romance movies and dramas together. We are so excited that we scream when mellow scenes come out."

Photo from SBS

Photo from SBS

Jisoo has once revealed on a broadcast that "There is a no-dating policy in YG." This means they can't date a guy when they are active. We wish Jisoo's Mr.Right shows up soon! This was VoomVoom.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT