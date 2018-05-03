Reason Why BTS Was Selected As a Model Revealed By the Vice President of LG Electronics

BTS could gain recognition from fans and become World's No.1 because of their sincere music and performances. We hope LG Electronics' Smartphones can resemble them.

On May 3, at the press conference held in Yongsan Station after the release of G7 ThinQ , Hwang Jung Hwan, the vice president of LG Electronics said like this as he revealed the reason LG Electronics chose BTS as their model; "We not only wanted to appeal to the younger generation but also strongly wanted to resemble them, to be honest."

So proud of the path BTS have walked through

"If we sincerely and steadily release improved products, I believe someday, the day we get recognized will come, just like BTS who were recognized by their fans with their sincerity," he added.

G7 ThinQ is the latest release from LG Electronics' Smartphone Flagship brand G series. G7 ThinkQ will be released on May 18 after receiving advance orders for seven days starting from May 11.

On the ad video released on April 25, BTS says, "We used G7 ThinQ in advance and there are seven amazing functions. BTS and G7 ThinQ's story continues on from now on. Please look forward it!"

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com