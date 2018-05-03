1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

What Did EXO SUHO Encourage Fans To Do Since 2014?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Seungil Hope Foundation

Photo from Seungil Hope Foundation

EXO's Suho (Kim Jun Myun·27) uploaded a photo of a Seungil Hope Foundation's WithICE product to support patients with Lou Gehrig's disease on his fan cafe April 30.

It's such a heartwarming sight to see!

Designer Kim Juri donated her talents in producing WithIce phone case and a French lettering 'Libre Comme l`air', meaning 'Free as a bird' is imprinted on it.

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Since 2014, Suho participated in the campaign 'Ice Bucket Challenge', supporting patients with Lou Gehrig's disease by assisting needs to their related businesses.

Photo from EXO-L homepage

Photo from EXO-L homepage

And last year, he uploaded a photo wearing 'WithIce' T-shirts and donating badge, encouraging fans' participation.

A non-profit corporation, Seungil Hope Foundation's representative Park Seungil was a former coach in Ulsan Mobis. Soon after getting diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease in 2002, he and a singer Sean together created this foundation and became co-representatives.

Photo from Seungil Hope Foundation

Photo from Seungil Hope Foundation

Photo from Seungil Hope Foundation

Photo from Seungil Hope Foundation

The phone case Suho used in the photo is now available at the WithIce online mall (withice.or.kr) and it costs around $18. And the entire profits will be donated for the establishment of Lou Gehrig Care Hospitals.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT