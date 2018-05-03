What Did EXO SUHO Encourage Fans To Do Since 2014?

EXO's Suho (Kim Jun Myun·27) uploaded a photo of a Seungil Hope Foundation's WithICE product to support patients with Lou Gehrig's disease on his fan cafe April 30.

It's such a heartwarming sight to see!

Designer Kim Juri donated her talents in producing WithIce phone case and a French lettering 'Libre Comme l`air', meaning 'Free as a bird' is imprinted on it.

Since 2014, Suho participated in the campaign 'Ice Bucket Challenge', supporting patients with Lou Gehrig's disease by assisting needs to their related businesses.

And last year, he uploaded a photo wearing 'WithIce' T-shirts and donating badge, encouraging fans' participation.

A non-profit corporation, Seungil Hope Foundation's representative Park Seungil was a former coach in Ulsan Mobis. Soon after getting diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease in 2002, he and a singer Sean together created this foundation and became co-representatives.

The phone case Suho used in the photo is now available at the WithIce online mall (withice.or.kr) and it costs around $18. And the entire profits will be donated for the establishment of Lou Gehrig Care Hospitals.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

