MUST-HAVE Items Recommended by Staff of Myeongdong ETUDE HOUSE! (Especially for Southeast Asian Women!)

중앙일보

Photo from ETUDE HOUSE

Photo from ETUDE HOUSE

Photo from Instagram·Youtube

Photo from Instagram·Youtube

If you come to Korea and visit ETUDE HOUSE, which product would be a must-buy item?

Wanna be like RED VELVET?

ETUDE HOUSE FSS branch in Myeongdong, Seoul, Photo by Voomvoom

ETUDE HOUSE FSS branch in Myeongdong, Seoul, Photo by Voomvoom

At 7 PM on May 1, VoomVoom visited a store of ETUDE HOUSE located in Seoul Myeongdong. The shop was bustling with many tourists from Southeast Asia.

Photo from Instagram @etudehouseofficial

Photo from Instagram @etudehouseofficial

We asked the store employee to introduce some of the products to recommend to Southeast Asian visitors. This employee said she knows the situation well since her brother lives in the Philippines.

Precious Mineral Beautifying Block Cream, Photo by Voomvoom

Precious Mineral Beautifying Block Cream, Photo by Voomvoom

She said, "Since Southeast Asian countries like the Philippines have a hot and humid weather, rather than Cushion Foundations beloved by Korean women, Multi-functional BB creams which have to be applied with hands are a better choice." This is because, in case of Cushions that have to be applied using puffs, there can be concerns regarding hygiene.

Photo from ETUDE HOUSE Homepage

Photo from ETUDE HOUSE Homepage

According to this assistant, the most popular product among Southeast Asian customers is ‘Precious Mineral Beautifying Block Cream’. According to skin types, there are two types to choose from; Matte and Moist.

Photo from Instagram @etudehouseofficial

Photo from Instagram @etudehouseofficial

"Many Southeast Asian women have oily skin so they normally prefer refreshing products," she said and hinted that "This is the product my brother never forgets to buy a handful whenever he goes to the Philippines. He says that the local response to this product is very good."

Customers taking a look at lip products, Photo by Voomvoom

Customers taking a look at lip products, Photo by Voomvoom

Photo from ETUDE HOUSE Homepage

Photo from ETUDE HOUSE Homepage

This staff also said, "Most lip products of ETUDE HOUSE are getting good responses from Southeast Asia." Indeed, there were many Southeast Asian shoppers near the display stand for lip products. These days, the product Red Velvet is modeling for, MATTE CHIC LIP LACQUER is the bestselling one. But if you want something glossier or moister, ask for a recommendation at the store.

Photo from ETUDE HOUSE

Photo from ETUDE HOUSE

Photo from Instagram @etudehouseofficial

Photo from Instagram @etudehouseofficial

According to VoomVoom's cover, Southeast Asian women's favorite item at ETUDE HOUSE was Precious Mineral Beautifying Block Cream and all of the lip products. If you come to Korea, try visiting ETUDE HOUSE!

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

