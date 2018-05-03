'Chu Chu Chu~♡' BLACKPINK LISA Can't Stop Kissing!

BLACKPINK members are well known for having a family-like close relationship, showing their full affection toward each other.

Who's her favorite?

While many of the fans already have noticed, Lisa was numerously caught on camera while kissing other members.

However, Jisoo's hilarious response was eye-catching in BLACKPINK's live stream video clip.

Lisa initially attempted to kiss Jisoo but failed.

Jisoo told her fans, "Lisa is trying to kiss me. Ugh." And she described how Lisa kissed Jennie on the phone the day before. According to Jisoo, Lisa sent her kiss to Jennie by the phone, in a very cheesy way. She said she felt "thank god Jennie's on the phone."

Jennie jokingly added, "if I look upset today, it's because of yesterday's incident."

But Lisa's love was still overflowing.

In another live stream video clip, Lisa tried to kiss Jisoo again.

Jisoo said, "Jennie, Rose, are you guys watching this? Save me please" and added, "I feel sorry for all the Blinks" when Lisa sent her kiss to fans, giving peals of laughter to the audiences.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

