1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

'Chu Chu Chu~♡' BLACKPINK LISA Can't Stop Kissing!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from V LIVE

Photo from V LIVE

BLACKPINK members are well known for having a family-like close relationship, showing their full affection toward each other.

Who's her favorite?

While many of the fans already have noticed, Lisa was numerously caught on camera while kissing other members.

Photo from V LIVE

Photo from V LIVE

However, Jisoo's hilarious response was eye-catching in BLACKPINK's live stream video clip.

Lisa initially attempted to kiss Jisoo but failed.

Jisoo told her fans, "Lisa is trying to kiss me. Ugh." And she described how Lisa kissed Jennie on the phone the day before. According to Jisoo, Lisa sent her kiss to Jennie by the phone, in a very cheesy way. She said she felt "thank god Jennie's on the phone."

Photo from V LIVE

Photo from V LIVE

Jennie jokingly added, "if I look upset today, it's because of yesterday's incident."
But Lisa's love was still overflowing.

In another live stream video clip, Lisa tried to kiss Jisoo again.
Jisoo said, "Jennie, Rose, are you guys watching this? Save me please" and added, "I feel sorry for all the Blinks" when Lisa sent her kiss to fans, giving peals of laughter to the audiences.

Photo from V LIVE

Photo from V LIVE

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT