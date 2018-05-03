미국의 대입 수험생들은 입학원서와 함께 각 대학에 제출할 에세이를 보통 한 개 준비한다. 하지만 하버드와 스탠퍼드, 예일, 조지타운 등 20개 명문대학에 동시 합격한 마이클 브라운(17)은 총 3개의 에세이를 준비해 대학별로 골라 제출했다. 브라운은 지난달 미국 시사주간지 포브스를 통해 자신이 쓴 3개의 에세이 중 하나를 공개했다.

다음은 에세이 전문.

나는 발을 구르며 “Yes we can! Yes, we can!(우리는 할 수 있다!)”을 외쳤다. 하지만 어머니는 곧바로 내 말을 바로잡았다.

어머니는 “Yes we did! (우리는 해냈다!)”라고 말씀하셨다. 버락 오바마가 미국 첫 흑인 대통령에 선출된 것이다.

2008년 11월4일은 내가 정치에 큰 관심을 갖게 된 날이다. 서민 출신의 흑인남성이 미국 대통령에 오르게 된 사실에 나는 자극을 받았다. 이날을 계기로 나는 민주당을 지지하게 됐고, 지방선거에 출마한 많은 민주당 후보들의 인턴으로 일하게 됐다.

인턴을 하면서 민주당 후보들이 비슷한 공약을 제시하는 것을 많이 봤다. 하지만 선거기간 중엔 희망을 이야기하던 사람들도 당선 후에는 공약을 지키는 법이 없었다. 내가 정치활동을 하도록 자극이 된 정당에 적잖이 실망했다.

나는 얼마전까지 스스로 민주당 지지자라는 사실을 의심한 적이 없었다. 나는 민주와 공화 어느 정당도 언제나 ‘옳지만은 않다’는 사실을 알게 됐다. 그리고 정치적 정체성을 갖기 위해선 철저하고 또 완전한 자기 발견의 과정이 필요하다는 것. 나는 완전한 정치적 스펙트럼을 경험하고 싶다는 생각을 갖게 됐다.

나는 우연한 식사자리에서 정치적 정체성에 관한 생각을 하게 됐다. 친구인 챈들러는 다가올 봄방학에 가게 될 여행 생각에 들떠있었다. 그녀는 텍사스주 호슈베이에 있는 가족 별장에 나와 테니스 동아리 친구들을 초대했다.

우리는 별장에 도착한 뒤 짐을 풀고 스테이크와 감자 요리를 먹기 위해 모였다. 그릴에서 고기를 굽고 있는 챈들러의 아버지에게 미디엄 웰던 스테이크를 부탁했다. 자리에 앉아 스테이크에 칼질을 하자 붉은 피(미오글로빈)가 접시 위에 흘러 내렸다.

나는 핏물이 떨어지는 스테이크를 잠자코 먹었다. 나는 챈들러의 어머니 버바가 해리스 카운티의 공화당원이라는 사실을 알고 있었다. 버바와는 이전에 환경규제와 조세정책 등을 놓고 이야기를 한 적이 있었는데, 그녀가 가진 생각의 배경 논리를 들은 적이 없었다. 그래서 오늘밤 토론은 특별할 거라고 생각했다.

핏물이 떨어지는 레어 스테이크를 억지로 먹은 심경 그대로, “오늘 밤 메뉴에는 어떤 정치적 쟁점이 담겨 있었던 걸까”라는 생각을 했다. 어떤 주제가 됐든 거짓없는 대화, 그리고 자유로운 의견교환을 할 준비가 돼 있었다.

버바는 스테이크를 먹으며 다양한 정치문제에 관한 나의 생각을 물었다. 나는 ‘보편적’인 진보진영의 입장에서 개인의 생각을 이야기했다. 그런데 버바가 내 의견에 동의하는 것이 아닌가. 나는 놀라지 않을 수 없었다. 공화당 지지자임을 자처하는 이가 임신중절과 마리화나에 관한 내 의견에 찬성할 것이라고는 생각해 본 적이 없었기 때문이다.

버바의 태도는 내가 평균적인 보수진영에 갖고 있던 생각과 고정관념에 의문을 갖게 했다. 버바는 자신의 정치에 관한 전체적인 생각은 어릴 적 경험을 기반으로 하고 있다고 말했다. 농장에서 자란 버바는 부모로부터 ‘인생은 평생 열심히 노력해야 하는 것’이라는 가르침을 받았다고 했다. 서민적인 환경에서 어린 시절을 보낸 버바에게 경제분야에서 보수적인 입장을 유지하는 것이 더 중요한 일이었다. 사회문제에서는 오히려 진보쪽에 가까운 생각을 갖고 있는 것에 대해서는 정치적으로 큰 의미를 두지 않았다.

‘공화당 지지자’와 ‘민주당 지지자’는 의견을 가르고 단순화하기 위해 사용하는 표시에 불과하다. 나는 2008년 대선에서 내게 ‘민주당 지지자’라는 딱지를 붙였지만 지금은 내가 보수적인 가치관을 갖고 있다는 사실을 잘 알고 있다. 또, 아무리 동의할 수 없는 가치관이더라도 자신과는 다른 의견을 갖고 있는 이들의 논리와 감정의 근거를 존중하고 이해할 수 있게 됐다.

3억2300만의 미국인 전원이 모든 문제에 완전하게 합의할 수는 없겠지만, 그래도 우리는 협력해야 한다. 나는 레어 스테이크를 먹으며 버바와 예의를 지키며 토론했다. 그렇게 모두가 식탁에 함께 앉는다면 정치적 소속과 생활에서 직면하는 현실 사이의 연결점을 발견할 수 있을 지 모른다. 인간성은 정치적 정체성을 능가한다. 왜냐하면 우리의 정체성이란 각각의 인생경험과 커뮤니티, 그리고 인간관계의 축적을 반영하는 것이기 때문이다.

정리=이가영 기자 ideal@joongang.co.kr

I jumped up and down and started shouting, “Yes we can! Yes, we can!” But my mother was quick to correct me.

She told me, “Yes we did!” because Barack Obama had been elected the first Black president of the United States.

November 4, 2008, marked the beginning of my personal infatuation with politics. I was inspired that a Black man from humble beginnings could ascend all the way to the presidency. From that point on, I took up arms for the Democratic Party, interning for a litany of Democratic candidates in local elections.

During my internships, I heard many similar campaign promises from Democratic hopefuls. But as elected officials, those who were once hopeful fell flat on their political promises. I was disappointed with the political party that had previously inspired my political activism.

Until recently, I had never questioned my affinity with the Democratic Party. I realized that neither party was always "right," and soon thereafter, I realized that the weight of political identification requires a process of self-discovery that is thorough and complete. I desired to experience the full political spectrum.

I progressed along the onerous process of political identification during one memorable meal. For weeks, my friend, Chandler, was ecstatic about an upcoming spring break trip. She invited some friends from the tennis team to her family vacation home in Horseshoe Bay, TX.

Once we arrived at her vacation house, we unpacked our luggage and gathered around for some steak and potatoes. I went up to Chandler’s father at the grill and asked for a medium-well steak. I sat down, cut into the steak, and the myoglobin rushed out onto my plate.

For the next few minutes, I ate my bloody steak in silence. I knew that Chandler’s mother was a board member for the Harris County Republican Party. We had previously discussed issues like environmental regulations and tax policy, but I had never listened to the logic behind Mrs. Vrba’s opinions. Tonight's discussion was going to be different.

Still sulking over my rare, soupy steak, I thought intently about which areas of political discussion would be featured on the menu. Regardless of the specific topic, I was ready to have a translucent dialogue, a free-flowing exchange of ideas.

In between bites of steak, Mrs. Vrba would ask about my views on various political matters. I would provide substantial responses based on my personal rationalization of the "standard" liberal position, and I was surprised whenever Mrs. Vrba would agree with my opinion. I'd never thought that a self-identified Republican would be both pro-choice and pro-marijuana.

Mrs. Vrba's disposition challenged many of the perceived notions and stereotypes that I held about the average conservative. She explained that her general political affiliation stems from her childhood experience. Growing up on a farm, Mrs. Vrba’s parents emphasized the absolute necessity to work hard for everything in life. Her humble background meant that, politically, she would be more concerned with maintaining a strong conservative view on fiscal issues rather than focusing her personal political capital on social issues, where she leans towards the political left.

“Republican” and “Democrat” are labels that we use to categorize and simplify our opinions. My experience with the 2008 election pushed me to label myself as a “democrat,” but I’ve come to realize that I maintain a few conservative values. And even when there are values with which I disagree, I’ve come to respect and understand the logical and emotional basis of the opposing viewpoints.

323 million Americans may never agree on every single issue, but we must come together. Mrs. Vrba and I had civil discourse over a rare steak, so maybe if we all sit for a meal, we may discover the intersections of our political affiliation and our living reality. Humanity reigns over political identity because our identities are cumulative reflections of our life experiences, communities, and interactions.