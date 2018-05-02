1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

The Whole World Moves at a Video JUNGKOOK Uploaded Without Notice

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

The video that Jungkook of BTS filmed and edited himself has reached almost 3,000,000 views in just two days since release.

Is there anything our golden maknae CAN'T do???

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

On April 30, Jungkook uploaded a video of his Osaka trip on BTS's official Youtube channel BANGTAN TV. In the video, beautiful scenes in which BTS members are eating tasty food and enjoying the trip are portrayed.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

The power of the video was surprising.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

After the video was released, the song that was used as a BGM, Your side of the bed sung by Loote was ranked No.1 on search result charts of Korean music sites. The singer suggested a collaboration saying "Thank you BTS."

Video Jungkook uploaded went on trending in Germany, Photo from Online Community

Video Jungkook uploaded went on trending in Germany, Photo from Online Community

Furthermore, keywords regarding the video rose as Worldwide trends in several countries on Twitter. Also on Youtube, the video was on trend in many countries. Under the video, over 60,000 comments from ARMYs were written.

관련기사

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT