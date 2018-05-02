1 읽는 중

BTS nominated for Four Categories at Radio Disney Music Awards

Photo from Twitter @BTS_bighit

BTS has been nominated for four categories on the Radio Disney Music Awards, amid being nominated for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards for two consecutive years.

ARMYs get ready for another voting!

According to the nominee list Radio Disney Music Awards released on April 27, BTS's name could be found in prominent categories, along with some of the most popular pop stars. The four categories BTS is nominated for are Best Duo/Group, Best Song That Makes You Smile, Bests Dance Track, and Fiercest Fans.

Photo from Radio Disney Music Awards Official Site Screenshot

For Best Duo/Group category, BTS is competing with Maroon 5 and Imagine Dragons. For the Best Song That Makes You Smile, DNA is expected as the song most likely to win this category. Another song of BTS, Mic Drop is competing with songs of Justin Bieber, Zedd, and Grey in the Best Dance Track category.

Photo from Radio Disney Music Awards Official Site Screenshot

But most of all, the fact that ARMY is also nominated for the category of Fiercest Fans is worth noticing. Curiosity is rising if ARMY, the fandom with world-recognized power, will be able to win the award together with BTS.

2018 Radio Disney Music Awards will be aired on June 23, 8 PM through Disney channel.

BTS is making their comeback on May 20, showing their first stage worldwide at the 2018 BBMA.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

