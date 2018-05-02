1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

EXO's Official Commemorative Medal, Pre-orders for Regular Package Released

중앙일보

입력

&#39;Regular version&#39; of EXO&#39;s official commemorative medal, Photo from KOMSCO

&#39;Regular version&#39; of EXO&#39;s official commemorative medal, Photo from KOMSCO

Korea Minting, Security Printing & ID Card Operating Corporation(KOMSCO) announced on April 30 that they are receiving pre-orders for the 'regular package' of EXO's official commemorative medal through online shopping malls

Orders are only received until May 6!

EXO's official commemorative medal is the first K-pop star commemorative medal that KOMSCO minting and has been released in two types; 'special package' and 'regular package'. While the two packages differ in size, weight and showcase design, both packages are made of 99.9% pure silver.

The 'special package' has been sold out on April 23, the first day of pre-order. The 'regular package' that started receiving pre-orders from April 30 is gaining popularity with flooding inquiries.

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Unlike the 'special package', there is no limit for purchase per individual for pre-orders of 'regular package'. Only the amount ordered in advance from April 30 to May 6 will be made.

Each package of the regular version is 82,500 won(including VAT) and is composed of a medal, a showcase, a warranty and photo cards.

They can be pre-ordered through online malls including KOMSCO's shopping mall, 11STREET, Poongsan Hwadong, Hmall, thehyundai.com‎ and also at offline malls including the COEX branch of SMTOWN gift shop.

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Choi Sungho, the head of KOMSCO's sales development department said, "In the near future, we are planning to sell EXO's commemorative medal overseas. We believe it will contribute to spreading the culture of the Korean wave."

관련기사

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT