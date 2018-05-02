WANNA ONE's PARK JI HOON Said He Wouldn't Dye His Hair Black, But…

WANNA ONE's Park Ji Hoon has attempted various hair colors after the debut. His lovely pink hair surely was a pleasant sight to his fans.

You can do whatever you want

(Which hair color did you like the most? (4) Pink)

(Are you going to dye your hair black? (3) Nope, I won't)

From a recent fan signing event less than 3 weeks ago he said, "I would not dye my hair black." But he returned with a jet-black hair and made fans' hearts fluttering!

Park Ji Hoon can truly pull off any hair colors. His visual is indeed impressive.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

