Acrostic Poem Full of Aegyo Made By JENNIE for G-DRAGON

JENNIE of BLACKPINK has once proven her outstanding sense of humor. The video that captured this moment has reached almost 200,000 views only on Youtube.

"Ji Yong Oppa♥"

BLACKPINK appeared on MBC Every1's Weekly Idol after their release of AS IF IT'S YOUR LAST last July. At that time, JENNIE was asked to make an acrostic poem with the real name of G-DRAGON, Kwon Ji Yong. JENNIE had a connection with him even before debuting, by featuring his solo song Black. So what was the acrostic poem she made?

Kwon: Kwon Ji Yong Oppa

Ji: Jigeum Naega Igeol Mot Salimyeon (If I don't make a good one right now)

Yong: Yong(Yok) Meogeuljido Mollayong (I might get blamed!)

By using Yong as Yok (blaming words), she naturally showed her cute sense of wit and humor. Isn't she such an adorable person?

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

