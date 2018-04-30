1 읽는 중

Acrostic Poem Full of Aegyo Made By JENNIE for G-DRAGON

중앙일보

Photo from Instagram @xxxibgdrgn

JENNIE of BLACKPINK has once proven her outstanding sense of humor. The video that captured this moment has reached almost 200,000 views only on Youtube.

"Ji Yong Oppa♥"

Photo from MBCeyery1 Screenshot

JENNIE on stage before debut for G-DRAGON&#39;s &#39;Black&#39; performance, Photo from SBS Screenshot

BLACKPINK appeared on MBC Every1's Weekly Idol after their release of AS IF IT'S YOUR LAST  last July. At that time, JENNIE was asked to make an acrostic poem with the real name of G-DRAGON, Kwon Ji Yong. JENNIE had a connection with him even before debuting, by featuring his solo song Black. So what was the acrostic poem she made?

Photo from MBCeyery1 Screenshot

Kwon: Kwon Ji Yong Oppa
Ji: Jigeum Naega Igeol Mot Salimyeon (If I don't make a good one right now)
Yong: Yong(Yok) Meogeuljido Mollayong (I might get blamed!)

Photo from MBCeyery1 Screenshot

Photo from Instagram @xxxibgdrgn

By using Yong as Yok (blaming words), she naturally showed her cute sense of wit and humor. Isn't she such an adorable person?

 By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

