Everything You Need to Know to Buy Products of BT21 at Korea's Largest LINE FRINEDS Store in Hongdae

LINE FRIENDS, a character brand under NAVER has opened a flagship store in Hongdae L7, Seoul on April 28. On its first day of open, approximately 600 people lined up even before the store opened, and 8,000 customers visited in total.

From basement floor to the second floor, the store has an area of 1322㎡ which is the largest size among all LINE FRIENDS stores in Korea. Especially on the second floor, BTS-made character BT21 is sold. The basement floor which will be a cultural space for the twenties and thirties to enjoy will additionally be released in the second half of the year.

According to LINE FRIENDS, to purchase BT21 products, customers have to line up in order of arrival. A purchase is only available to people who possess a ticket distributed at the moment of entrance. Only a single piece can be purchased per character and as the stock amount for a day is limited, products can be sold out early.

The opening hours are from 11 am to 10 pm. Even if you have lined up in a long line to buy BT21, the waiting line will be dismissed if the store closes down for the day. Customers who are not able to enter on the day will be guided at the site beforehand.

According to LINE FRIENDS, in the celebration of L7 Hongdae branch's opening, all customers who buy BT21 products are provided with a random poster. For customers who purchase more than 200,000 won, the store provides posters of eight kinds. LINE FRIENDS' official said on April 30 with Voomvoom's call that "Plenty of randomly-gifted posters are left but we're running low on the posters of eight kinds."

▶Location of LINE FRIENDS L7 Hongdae branch

- Address: L7 HONGDAE, 141, Yanghwa-ro, Mapo-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea

- Link to the map: https://lin.ee/eb3DtGi

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

