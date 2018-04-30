1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

How Did 10,000 Philippines Fans Impress EXO In the Manila Concert?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from SM Entertainment

Photo from SM Entertainment

Photo from SM Entertainment

Photo from SM Entertainment

EXO successfully wrapped up the concert held in Manila.

Great job, EXO-L!

EXO had their concert ‘EXO PLANET #4 - The EℓyXiOn - in MANILA’ in the Mall of Asia Area in Manilla, Philippines. This concert was their solo concert, 14 months after their third concert held in February 2017.

Photo from SM Entertainment

Photo from SM Entertainment

Philippines fans showed their support and love by making 10,000 seats completely sold out. The concert lasted for 3 hours, and EXO performed over 30 songs including Ko Ko Bop, Growl and many other ballads and dance songs.

Sweet voice D.O., excellent singing CHEN, sexy SUHO, matchless performance KAI, charismatic SE HUN, rapping CHAN YEOL, and attractive dance battles of XIUMIN and BAEKHYUN fired up the concert atmosphere.

Photo from SM Entertainment

Photo from SM Entertainment

Philippines fans passionately enjoyed the concert, holding their banner 'No matter how far apart we are, we are always ONE' in Korean and English and sang after EXO.

EXO is having another concert ’EXO PLANET #4 - The EℓyXiOn - in HONGKONG‘ in Hong Kong from June 2 to 3, continuing their concert tour.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT