사회

South and North Korean Leaders Hold Historic Summit, Stepping Towards Peace

중앙일보

입력

South and North Korea took a critical step forward to the peace of the Korean Peninsula and the entire world.

You now see the History being written in the country of K-POP

South Korean President Moon Jae In and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shared a historic handshake at the Military Demarcation Line in the morning of April 27.

Moon: Nice to meet you.
Kim: My heart won‘t stop fluttering, to meet at such a historic location. Also, I’m very moved that you have come all the way to [military demarcation line] to greet.
Moon: It was a very courageous decision for you to come all the way here.
Kim: No, no.
Moon: We have made a historic moment.

After the handshake, Kim and Moon headed to the Peace House in the southern area of Panmunjom, the place where the summit was to be held. Kim Jong Un became the first North Korean leader to cross the line dividing the two Koreas since the Korean War ended in 1953.

At a meeting room in the Peace House, the two leaders did not try to hide their expectations prior to the summit.

Kim: I hope this becomes an opportunity for us to walk forwards together, having a thoughtful mindset and foreseeing the future.
Moon: I wish our conversation and other conversations as well can reach an agreement, presenting a big gift for all the people desiring peace.

Many eyes are focused on the Peace House in Panmunjom in the hope for denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and furthermore, for the peace of Asia and the whole world.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvommk@gmail.com

